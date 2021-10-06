Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Buy

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Shares of ENTG opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Entegris by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

