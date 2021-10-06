Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to “Hold”

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of CBU stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $69.35. 1,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,689. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

