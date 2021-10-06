Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Hold

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

NYSE:KKR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. 1,962,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,528. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

