Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE NPO traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $87.23. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

