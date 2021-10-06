Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Hold

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 2,963,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,612. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $200.23 million, a PE ratio of -157.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

