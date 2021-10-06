Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) to Hold

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

BRBR traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. 5,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,812. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

