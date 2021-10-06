Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Strong Sell

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last 90 days. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

