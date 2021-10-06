Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

