Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 97,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

