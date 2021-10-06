Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.75. Ducommun reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 416.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,883. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $601.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

