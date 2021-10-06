Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Avantor reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Avantor stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. 1,660,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. Avantor has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,251 shares of company stock worth $22,403,598 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

