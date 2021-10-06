Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 681.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Several analysts have commented on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

MERC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 341,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

