Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will report $45.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $19.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $142.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $147.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $165.63 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $173.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $2,599,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.