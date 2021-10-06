Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,414. Riskified has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

