Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.86.

POOL traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $440.41. 281,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,181. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.49. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.