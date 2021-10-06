Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. 72,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.