Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

