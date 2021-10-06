Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CWBR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.98. 2,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.81. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

