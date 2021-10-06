Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.83. 784,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after buying an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

