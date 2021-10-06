Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Agenus reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ AGEN remained flat at $$5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 86,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

