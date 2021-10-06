Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $280,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 96.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 26.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. 20,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

