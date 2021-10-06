Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00101562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00130383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $54,854.66 or 0.99976191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.06 or 0.06466568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

