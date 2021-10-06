yAxis (YAXIS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $131,935.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $5.16 or 0.00009352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $4.81 million and $131,935.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00058939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00096395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00129071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.34 or 0.99885519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.78 or 0.06296101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars.

