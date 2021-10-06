XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,093 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,178. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.