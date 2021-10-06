XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $286,000 Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,604,000 after acquiring an additional 518,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after purchasing an additional 498,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.69. 10,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,051. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.52.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $3,171,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,181 shares of company stock worth $29,844,917. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

