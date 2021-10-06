XTX Topco Ltd Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 463.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cardlytics by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total transaction of $419,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,717,250.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 24,626 shares worth $2,585,673. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.