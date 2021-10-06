XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $490,000.

NYSE:AA traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.33. 160,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,500. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

