Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CommScope by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,083,000 after buying an additional 221,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after buying an additional 1,021,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,709. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

