Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

