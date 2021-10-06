Xponance Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

TCBI opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

