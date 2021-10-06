Xponance Inc. Has $483,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.94. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $152.07 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.