Xponance Inc. Buys 7,679 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,566 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 370,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after buying an additional 1,148,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,674. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

