Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,709 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 33,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,169. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

