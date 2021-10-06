Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,966 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 485,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

