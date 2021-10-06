Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,171 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Avnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,131. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

