XMON (XMON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $342,587.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. XMON has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $342,587.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $8,684.00 or 0.15798394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00097427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00129981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.50 or 1.00363633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.42 or 0.06313566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

