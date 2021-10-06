Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Xilinx by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 566,347 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,658 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 510,812 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,702. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

