Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Short Interest Update

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.8 days.

OTCMKTS:XROLF opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. Xero has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

