Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Short Interest Update

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.8 days.
OTCMKTS:XROLF opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. Xero has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82.
Xero Company Profile
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.