Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 186.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 117.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30,468.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of WH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. 9,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

