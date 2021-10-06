WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WW. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

