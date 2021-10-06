Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Down 0.9%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €17.94 ($21.11) and last traded at €17.94 ($21.11). Approximately 4,583 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.10 ($21.29).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

