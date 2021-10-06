Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $8,983.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $662.86 or 0.01285283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00057608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00100623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,408.72 or 0.99681377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.95 or 0.06456764 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.