Wipro (WIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect Wipro to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wipro stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,657. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wipro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Wipro worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

