Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $396.55 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100,694 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $396,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

NYSE:A traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.65. 1,777,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,323. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

