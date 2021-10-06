Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,856,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,284,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,419,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.25. 2,441,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its 200 day moving average is $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion and a PE ratio of -10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,569 shares of company stock valued at $327,035,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.