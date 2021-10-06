Wing Finance (WING) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $36.93 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $18.50 or 0.00033855 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00133640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.30 or 1.00056253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.28 or 0.06471541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,121,034 coins and its circulating supply is 1,996,034 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

