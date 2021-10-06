Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $236.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 232.76 ($3.04), with a volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £203.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.40%.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.