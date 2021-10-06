Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,734. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

NYSE WSM traded down $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $166.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,718. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

