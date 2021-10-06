William Blair Weighs in on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report released on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,555,398 shares of company stock valued at $156,569,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

