William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 319,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

